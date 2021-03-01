Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a decline of 69.8% from the January 28th total of 184,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.6 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADYYF. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Adyen in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Compass Point reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYYF opened at $2,345.00 on Monday. Adyen has a 1 year low of $700.00 and a 1 year high of $2,738.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,334.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2,019.20.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

