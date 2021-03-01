Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Given New $19.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its price target increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 31.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Aecon Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from $23.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Aecon Group from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Aecon Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Aecon Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.79.

AEGXF stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 889. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16.

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

