Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.27% from the company’s current price.

AEGXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on Aecon Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on Aecon Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Aecon Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Aecon Group from $23.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Aecon Group in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEGXF traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.49. 1,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.16. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $15.45.

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

