aelf Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, aelf has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market cap of $135.87 million and $25.03 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00059525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.53 or 0.00780088 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00029463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00060904 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00029756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00041143 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00045006 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF is a token. It was first traded on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The official website for aelf is aelf.io

aelf Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.