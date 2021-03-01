Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Acquired by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 18,918.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,166,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160,669 shares during the period. Aerojet Rocketdyne makes up 5.4% of ARP Americas LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ARP Americas LP owned 1.51% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $61,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth $2,542,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth about $10,015,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 146,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AJRD shares. Truist downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

AJRD stock opened at $51.27 on Monday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $53.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

