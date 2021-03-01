Aeron Price Hits $0.0124 on Top Exchanges (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Aeron has a total market cap of $248,748.86 and approximately $71,221.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 23.1% against the dollar. One Aeron token can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00055322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $364.30 or 0.00756905 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00030462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00060263 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00028968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00041420 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a token. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeron Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

