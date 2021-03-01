ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.22

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.22 and last traded at $58.22, with a volume of 881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.66.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ageas SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average of $48.13.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

