Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Gap Down to $50.29

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.29, but opened at $47.40. Agios Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $47.40, with a volume of 69 shares changing hands.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average is $42.08.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 721.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,206,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 53,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 22,548 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

