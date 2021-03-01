Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Jean Robitaille Buys 2,500 Shares

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Jean Robitaille acquired 2,500 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$69.90 per share, with a total value of C$174,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,832,816.10.

Jean Robitaille also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 25th, Jean Robitaille bought 2,500 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$74.75 per share, with a total value of C$186,875.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Jean Robitaille bought 2,500 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$75.00 per share, with a total value of C$187,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Jean Robitaille bought 5,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$78.25 per share, with a total value of C$391,250.00.

Shares of AEM traded down C$0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$70.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of C$43.25 and a 52-week high of C$117.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$85.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$96.21. The firm has a market cap of C$17.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.24%.

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$114.14.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

