Agrello (DLT) Price Down 11.4% This Week

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Agrello token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges. Agrello has a total market capitalization of $10.31 million and approximately $394,271.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Agrello has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Agrello alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00054224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $370.82 or 0.00760319 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00030300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00060055 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00028513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00042250 BTC.

Agrello Token Profile

Agrello is a token. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,842,208 tokens. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.id

Agrello Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agrello should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Agrello using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Agrello Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agrello and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.