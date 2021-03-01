Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Stock analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.96% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Agrify stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $12.99. 29,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,791. Agrify has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $21.43.

Get Agrify alerts:

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. The company offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.