Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Market Capitalization Achieves $97.64 Million

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded 44.7% higher against the US dollar. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.91 or 0.00007971 BTC on major exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a total market capitalization of $97.64 million and $1.82 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aidos Kuneen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,997.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,539.01 or 0.03140999 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.87 or 0.00354859 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.82 or 0.01013977 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $224.19 or 0.00457563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.30 or 0.00378191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.75 or 0.00250525 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00022311 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen (CRYPTO:ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aidos Kuneen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aidos Kuneen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.