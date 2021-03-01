AIDUS TOKEN (AIDUS) Price Reaches $0.0119 on Major Exchanges

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AIDUS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One AIDUS TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AIDUS TOKEN has a total market cap of $5.22 million and $12,653.00 worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AIDUS TOKEN has traded up 25.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00055942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $385.93 or 0.00779837 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00030587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006617 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00060584 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00030244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00042969 BTC.

AIDUS TOKEN Profile

AIDUS TOKEN is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2019. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 437,852,797 coins. The official message board for AIDUS TOKEN is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial . The official website for AIDUS TOKEN is aidus.io . The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial . AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @AIDUSofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The AIDUS Global D-Fund Platform is a decentralized fund market established upon the ETHEREUM network to serve as a professional asset management platform in which global investors and asset management companies are able to use Blockchain technologies and SMART Contracts to safely and transparently create and settle into P2P (Peer-to-Peer) fund agreements. Various information regarding the settled fund agreements shall be registered in the Blockchain network and shall continuously be updated through the Oracles Agent. “

AIDUS TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIDUS TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AIDUS TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AIDUS TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

