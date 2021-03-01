Aion Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Aion has a market cap of $91.55 million and approximately $18.24 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,043.29 or 1.00276292 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00040697 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.21 or 0.01030933 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.40 or 0.00444503 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.65 or 0.00299855 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00103577 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006817 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

