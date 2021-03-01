Airbloc (ABL) 24-Hour Volume Tops $64,339.00

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $64,339.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Airbloc token can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Airbloc has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00055735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.24 or 0.00776468 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00030645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00060680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00029710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00043049 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

