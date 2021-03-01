Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Airbnb in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66).

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ABNB. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $172.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.35.

ABNB stock opened at $206.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.80. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,464,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

