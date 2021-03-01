Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Akebia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $3.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $37,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

