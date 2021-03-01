Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) shot up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.89 and last traded at $84.00. 317,783 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 142,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.05.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albany International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

In other Albany International news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $48,162.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,939.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382 in the last ninety days. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Albany International during the third quarter worth about $673,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Albany International by 91.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 110,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International (NYSE:AIN)

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

