Alchemint Standards (SDS) One Day Volume Tops $117.00

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $249,782.03 and $117.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.09 or 0.00518182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00072402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00077228 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00056443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00076693 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.19 or 0.00459016 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Token Profile

Alchemint Standards was first traded on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.