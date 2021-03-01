Alchemy Pay (ACH) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.68 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 19.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $11.05 million and $4.68 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.60 or 0.00247178 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00091230 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00053392 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000694 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000031 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,037,987 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

