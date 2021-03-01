Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,710,000 after purchasing an additional 98,797 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 437,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,983,000 after acquiring an additional 45,647 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARE stock opened at $159.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.36. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $179.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.89.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

