Alias (ALIAS) One Day Volume Hits $234.00

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Alias coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges. Alias has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $234.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alias has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alias alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00050197 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.94 or 0.00279993 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001829 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009209 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00010520 BTC.

Alias Profile

Alias (CRYPTO:ALIAS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Alias is spectreproject.io . Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alias Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alias using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alias and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.