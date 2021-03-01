All Sports Price Reaches $0.0041 on Top Exchanges (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. All Sports has a market capitalization of $6.10 million and approximately $185,109.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, All Sports has traded down 19.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00056157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $389.17 or 0.00781904 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00029957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00060405 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00029993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00038532 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

