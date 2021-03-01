Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 71,832 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.58% of Allegheny Technologies worth $12,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ATI opened at $19.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $22.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.93.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $658.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Donald P. Newman purchased 12,500 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $210,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATI. KeyCorp increased their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.