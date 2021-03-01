Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Purchased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Allegiant Travel accounts for approximately 2.2% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Allegiant Travel worth $15,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 538.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $252.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.82 and a beta of 1.71. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $60.06 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.44.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $3,166,388.48. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total value of $706,679.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,795 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,397 shares of company stock worth $3,983,350 over the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALGT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.42.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

