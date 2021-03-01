Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 685,493 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,680,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685,493 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 4.26% of Vital Farms worth $42,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VITL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $27.12 on Monday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

In other news, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $674,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,086 shares in the company, valued at $541,920.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $361,486.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,486.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

