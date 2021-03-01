Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,617,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662,560 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.48% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $37,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,786,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,504,000 after purchasing an additional 451,853 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,153,000 after acquiring an additional 35,644 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 617,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 579,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,505,000 after acquiring an additional 271,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 417,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

ILPT opened at $21.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $24.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.92.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

ILPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

