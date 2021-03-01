Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 16,463 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 606,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,463 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Tyson Foods worth $39,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 144,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSN opened at $67.67 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

