Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 195,530 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,109,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,530 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of The Williams Companies worth $42,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $22.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 207.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $24.10.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 161.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

