Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 67,674 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,010,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,674 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.44% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $42,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,725,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,504,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,155,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,544,000 after purchasing an additional 157,689 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,847,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,639,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,563,000 after purchasing an additional 32,431 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.96.

GLPI opened at $44.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.13. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $45.90. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $318,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $1,386,762.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,413. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

