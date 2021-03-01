Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,901 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.32% of DaVita worth $41,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVA. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 143.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 49,913 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in DaVita by 96.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in DaVita by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in DaVita by 20.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

NYSE:DVA opened at $102.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.33.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upped their target price on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.