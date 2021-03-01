Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 27,268 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.09% of TE Connectivity worth $37,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 22.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 9.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 65,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 28,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL opened at $130.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $132.65. The company has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of -180.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.76.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total transaction of $1,536,848.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,700,600.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,446 shares of company stock worth $35,646,135 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TEL. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.79.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

