Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,950,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 96,901 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Kinder Morgan worth $40,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 754,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,169,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,658,000 after acquiring an additional 44,031 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 1,838,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,116,000 after acquiring an additional 19,165 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

KMI stock opened at $14.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.00, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $20.69.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

