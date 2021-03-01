Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,098 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $37,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 780.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,638.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,237.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,858.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,455.14. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $422.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Santander upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,614.33.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.