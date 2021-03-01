Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,021,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,868 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.57% of AlloVir worth $39,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter valued at $123,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 105,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter valued at $180,000. 32.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALVR. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AlloVir presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.
ALVR stock opened at $36.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.76. AlloVir, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $48.96.
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.
