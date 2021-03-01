Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,021,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,868 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.57% of AlloVir worth $39,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter valued at $123,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 105,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter valued at $180,000. 32.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALVR. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AlloVir presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

In other AlloVir news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $119,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 499,080 shares in the company, valued at $21,230,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Juan Vera sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $435,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,457,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,872,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,695. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALVR stock opened at $36.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.76. AlloVir, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $48.96.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

