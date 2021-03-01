Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,785,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,235 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 6.49% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $41,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 161,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth $253,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 626.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 145,765 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $11.95 on Monday. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $697.19 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.76.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $69.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HONE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HarborOne Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

