Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,435 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,545 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of First Republic Bank worth $41,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,499,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,689,586,000 after purchasing an additional 54,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,012,578,000 after purchasing an additional 141,849 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.8% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,817,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,310,000 after purchasing an additional 68,233 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,884,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,866,000 after purchasing an additional 56,144 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,331,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,597,000 after buying an additional 690,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $164.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $180.35.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point restated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.44.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

