Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $33.70 Million Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,863,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,242 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of Amcor worth $33,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMCR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 357,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 27,511 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 471,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 147,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

AMCR stock opened at $10.94 on Monday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

