Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $33.98 Million Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,747 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of PPL worth $33,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in PPL by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $13,835,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in PPL by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 173,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 115,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,960 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial lowered PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.93.

Shares of PPL opened at $26.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.07. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

