Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $37.68 Million Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 225,048 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.19% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $37,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

MDGL has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.08.

MDGL opened at $121.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.19. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.82 and a 1 year high of $137.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.42.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.98) by $0.16. Analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

