Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $37.86 Million Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.29% of Avery Dennison worth $37,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 46,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Avery Dennison by 8.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Avery Dennison by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Argus raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. S&P Equity Research raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Shares of AVY opened at $175.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.28 and a 200-day moving average of $143.74. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $181.57.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

