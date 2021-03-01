Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $38.17 Million Stock Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,497 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,549 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.41% of Independent Bank Group worth $38,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,453,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David R. Brooks sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total value of $5,090,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,107,734.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,613 shares of company stock worth $16,747,031 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

IBTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $69.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.34. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.62%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

