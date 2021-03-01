Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $38.46 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 648,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,658 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Equity Residential worth $38,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 69,685 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 49,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 64,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 928.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $65.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.44 and its 200-day moving average is $57.92. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $83.36.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.21.

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

