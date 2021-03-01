Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $39.88 Million Stock Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 45,430 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.05% of Herc worth $39,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Herc by 111.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 456,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after buying an additional 240,126 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Herc by 48.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 83,012 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the third quarter worth $3,268,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,964,000 after buying an additional 77,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Herc in the third quarter valued at $1,973,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Herc from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $87.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.52 and a 200 day moving average of $55.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $89.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,926 shares in the company, valued at $13,823,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

