Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $41.02 Million Holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,285,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 248,157 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 4.74% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $41,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.5% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 319.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $34.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.93. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.31 million, a P/E ratio of 57.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $492.11 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 18th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 174.42%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

