Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.24% of Varian Medical Systems worth $38,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

VAR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total transaction of $27,462,740.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,557,810.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $782,551.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,897 shares of company stock valued at $31,020,935. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $175.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.82 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.97.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

