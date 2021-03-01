Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $38.31 Million in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 696,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,308,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.82% of Praxis Precision Medicines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,959,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,881,000.

Shares of PRAX opened at $43.50 on Monday. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $60.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.92.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

