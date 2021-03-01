Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 263,510 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.47% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $42,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNW. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,348,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,247,000 after buying an additional 62,376 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,721,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,876,000 after buying an additional 261,536 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,876,000 after buying an additional 195,734 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 11,376.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,016,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,754,000 after buying an additional 1,007,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 60.6% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 944,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,407,000 after buying an additional 356,488 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNW opened at $69.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.65. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $100.73.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNW. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

