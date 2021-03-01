Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New Investment in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 932,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,808,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.44% of Eargo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,737,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,126,000.

NASDAQ:EAR opened at $58.41 on Monday. Eargo, Inc. has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $76.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.34.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). Research analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eargo in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Eargo in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Eargo in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Eargo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

