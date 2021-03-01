Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 330,016 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330,016 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.13% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $37,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

ITOS opened at $41.58 on Monday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average is $29.52.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

